January’s Jewish TV Premieres Celebrate Dramatic and Comedic Heritage

LOS ANGELES, CA – January 5, 2026 – January begins with an exciting array of television premieres celebrating Jewish stars and storylines. Highlights include a beloved Israeli spy drama returning and a special dedicated to comedy legend Mel Brooks.

In an adaptation of the British series “Doc Martin,” Josh Charles stars as Dr. Martin Best, a Boston doctor moving to a quaint East Coast fishing village. Though the story may not sound notably Jewish, Charles’ Jewish identity adds significance to his role.

Another returning favorite is Noah Wyle, reprising his role as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in season two of “The Pitt.” Fans remember Wyle for his emotional performance in the ER, including a powerful moment where he recited the Shema. Alexandra Metz returns as Dr. Yolanda Garcia, promising more heartfelt storylines.

Fans of Israeli dramas will enjoy season three of the acclaimed spy thriller featuring agent Tamar Rabinyan, now back in Tehran. This co-production with Apple TV+ and Kan 11 has received praise since airing in Israel. The cast includes Sasson Gabay and Hugh Laurie.

Judge Judy Sheindlin fans can look forward to new episodes of “Judy Justice,” adding to her legacy of courtroom reality television.

For Mel Brooks’ 99th birthday, a two-episode special directed by Judd Apatow will air. Celebrating Brooks’ impact on comedy, it references his classic segment “The 2000 Year Old Man.” This special promises personal insights into his career and experiences during WWII.

Audiences can also catch a poignant documentary about Holocaust survivors, featuring recently discovered photographs. This project highlights the historical significance and emotional weight of the images.

As January unfolds, viewers can expect a mix of light-hearted humor and deep emotion from these notable Jewish TV premieres.