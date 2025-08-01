Jey Uso Attacked Ahead of SummerSlam Showdown

Detroit, Michigan — WWE Monday Night Raw delivered shocking moments as wrestlers geared up for SummerSlam. The show featured an unexpected assault on Jey Uso by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, leading to a chaotic end.

In the main event scheduled for Saturday, Jey Uso faced Bronson Reed in a match vocalized by Paul Heyman. Just as Uso began to speak, Heyman interrupted him, questioning Uso’s loyalty to Roman Reigns. Despite this attack on his family ties, Uso stood firm, proclaiming his commitment to his family.

When the match kicked off, Reed and Breakker stuck to a plan that left Uso vulnerable. After a disqualification triggered by Breakker’s interference, the duo brutally defeated both Uso and Reigns, sending a clear warning ahead of their tag match at SummerSlam.

Reed and Breakker ended their onslaught with Breakker stealing Reigns’ shoes, declaring their dominance over WWE. “We own every part of WWE now,” Breakker shouted, emphasizing the aggression displayed in their tactics.

The night also featured a 10-bell salute honoring WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. This tribute opened the show on a somber note, reflecting on Hogan’s legacy. The action continued with AJ Styles pinning Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, aided by The Kabuki Warriors.

In another highlight, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Nikki Bella joined Stephanie Vaquer to defeat Naomi‘s team in an exciting eight-woman tag match. As the competitors prepared for SummerSlam, tensions escalated, showcasing the rivalry between various wrestlers.

Fans can expect more intense action leading into the two-night SummerSlam event at MetLife Stadium this weekend.