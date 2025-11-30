Jey Uso and LA Knight Advance in WWE Tournament on SmackDown

DENVER, Colorado — In a thrilling episode of WWE SmackDown on November 28, 2025, Jey Uso and LA Knight moved one step closer to becoming John Cena‘s final opponent in the Last Time is Now Tournament. Both superstars secured victories, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown on December 5.

John Cena, a legendary figure in wrestling, is slated to retire on December 13. The task of facing him falls to the winner of the ongoing tournament. In this week’s action, Uso triumphed over Rusev, executing an Uso Splash for the win, while Knight defeated The Miz with a BFT.

The evening also featured a five-on-five traditional Survivor Series elimination match, with Solo Sikoa leading his team to victory against Sami Zayn and others. The match showcased intense rivalries as Sikoa’s MFTs faced off against Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, and the Motor City Machine Guns.

Uso’s match against Rusev was a fierce competition. Rusev dominated early with heavy strikes, utilizing a Machka Kick and applying the Accolade submission hold. Despite the pressure, Uso fought back and managed to clinch the match, earning a spot in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Knight faced The Miz after a surprise opponent replacement caused by Sheamus’ injury. The Miz nearly stole the win with his signature Skull Crushing Finale, but Knight ultimately overcame the challenge, moving forward in the bracket.

Backstage, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis faced interruptions while announcing the contestants, highlighting the unpredictable atmosphere of the show. Knight and Uso will clash next week, with the winner advancing to the finals against either GUNTHER or Sikoa.

The episode concluded with Sikoa standing tall in the elimination match before a shocking appearance by The Wyatt Sicks, who left the audience in suspense as they set the stage for future confrontations. This week’s SmackDown featured a mix of excitement and tension, paving the way for the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames event.