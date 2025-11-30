Sports
Jey Uso and LA Knight Advance in WWE Tournament on SmackDown
DENVER, Colorado — In a thrilling episode of WWE SmackDown on November 28, 2025, Jey Uso and LA Knight moved one step closer to becoming John Cena‘s final opponent in the Last Time is Now Tournament. Both superstars secured victories, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown on December 5.
John Cena, a legendary figure in wrestling, is slated to retire on December 13. The task of facing him falls to the winner of the ongoing tournament. In this week’s action, Uso triumphed over Rusev, executing an Uso Splash for the win, while Knight defeated The Miz with a BFT.
The evening also featured a five-on-five traditional Survivor Series elimination match, with Solo Sikoa leading his team to victory against Sami Zayn and others. The match showcased intense rivalries as Sikoa’s MFTs faced off against Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Fenix, and the Motor City Machine Guns.
Uso’s match against Rusev was a fierce competition. Rusev dominated early with heavy strikes, utilizing a Machka Kick and applying the Accolade submission hold. Despite the pressure, Uso fought back and managed to clinch the match, earning a spot in the semifinals.
Meanwhile, Knight faced The Miz after a surprise opponent replacement caused by Sheamus’ injury. The Miz nearly stole the win with his signature Skull Crushing Finale, but Knight ultimately overcame the challenge, moving forward in the bracket.
Backstage, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis faced interruptions while announcing the contestants, highlighting the unpredictable atmosphere of the show. Knight and Uso will clash next week, with the winner advancing to the finals against either GUNTHER or Sikoa.
The episode concluded with Sikoa standing tall in the elimination match before a shocking appearance by The Wyatt Sicks, who left the audience in suspense as they set the stage for future confrontations. This week’s SmackDown featured a mix of excitement and tension, paving the way for the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames event.
Recent Posts
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63
- New Episode of Matlock Delayed for College Basketball Game This Week
- Broncos’ Surtain and Singleton Return as Team Prepares for Commanders
- Netflix Unveils Festive Movie Lineup for 2025 Christmas Season