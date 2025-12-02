Jey Uso and LA Knight Clash in Semifinals Tonight

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jey Uso and LA Knight will face off in the semifinals of The Last Time is Now Tournament during tonight’s edition of WWE Raw, airing at 8 p.m. EST on Netflix.

This matchup comes after both competitors secured their spots in the semifinals during intense battles last week. Uso triumphed over Rusev, while Knight overcame The Miz to advance. The winner will earn the chance to challenge John Cena in his retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

Jey Uso, known for his agility and powerful strikes, is eager to prove himself worthy of the spotlight while LA Knight, a self-proclaimed megastar, is widely regarded as a fan favorite for his charisma and microphone skills. Their clash is expected to be electrifying as both wrestlers aim for the ultimate opportunity.

As part of the night’s events, the World Tag Team Championships will also be on the line as AJ Styles and Dragon Lee put their titles at stake against The New Day, comprising Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. This much-anticipated match adds further excitement to an already thrilling night.

The impact of these matches is enhanced by the recent events surrounding John Cena’s unexpected loss to Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series, raising the stakes for upcoming bouts. Fans are keen to witness how the tournament shapes up and who will ultimately face Cena in his final outing.

As the tensions rise in the Land of WWE, the Desert Diamond Arena is set for an unforgettable evening of action. Don’t miss out on the drama and excitement that will unfold during tonight’s show.