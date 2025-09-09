Jey Uso Turns on LA Knight in Shocking Reunion with The Usos

Milwaukee, WI — The dramatic tension between Jey Uso and LA Knight reached a peak during the final moments of WWE Monday Night RAW on September 9, 2025.

The main event ended with a chaotic brawl that included both heroes and villains. After Jey Uso executed a powerful spear, he left LA Knight lying in the ring, signaling his allegiance with his brother, Jimmy Uso. This confrontation capped off a tumultuous evening, where alliances shifted and legacies were reaffirmed.

This wild sequence began after LA Knight lost to Bronson Reed in a match that ended with a devastating Death Valley Driver. Following Knight’s defeat, a post-match assault by Reed and Bron Breakker left him vulnerable, prompting a desperate run-in from Jimmy Uso.

Despite their heroic intentions, Jimmy and Knight were quickly overwhelmed by Reed and Breakker. Just when it seemed all hope was lost, Jey Uso made his entrance, clearing the ring of their attackers. For a brief moment, the three wrestlers stood united against The Vision, and Knight even offered a hand to help Jimmy back to his feet.

However, this moment of camaraderie was short-lived. Jey Uso shocked the crowd by turning on Knight and delivering a brutal spear, confirming that his bond with his brother took precedence. The Milwaukee crowd reacted with a mix of boos and his signature “Yeet” chants as Knight lay motionless on the mat.

The shocking assault marks a dramatic exclamation point on the Usos’ official reunion, which took place earlier in the night. For the first time in months, Jimmy and Jey entered together through the crowd, showing that they had reestablished their partnership.

The reformation of The Usos underlines their status as one of wrestling’s most decorated tag teams, boasting eight tag team title reigns and the all-time record for the longest men’s tag team championship run, holding the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for 622 consecutive days.