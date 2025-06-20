Jhaleil Swaby Joins Cast of Hunger Games Prequel

LOS ANGELES, CA — Jhaleil Swaby has been cast as Panache, a career tribute from District 1, in Lionsgate‘s upcoming film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. This prequel, directed by Francis Lawrence, is set to premiere on November 20, 2026.

Based on Suzanne Collins‘ bestselling novel, Sunrise on the Reaping explores the early days of the Hunger Games, taking place 24 years prior to the original series. The plot centers around a young Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, who is unexpectedly chosen for the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. This edition features a deadly twist: 48 children must battle for survival.

Swaby’s character, Panache, is described as fierce and arrogant, known for his aggressive nature and intimidation tactics in the arena. The film reveals a brutal competition, where Panache’s ruthless District 1 training makes him a strong contender.

Joining Swaby as part of a star-studded cast are Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, and Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, among others. The screenplay is written by Billy Ray, with producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson overseeing the project.

Francis Lawrence, who previously directed several films in the Hunger Games franchise, returns to helm this new installment, promising to delve deeper into the legacy and politics of Panem. The film not only highlights the brutality of the Games but also lays the groundwork for future rebellions, shaping the world audiences know.