News
Jim Acosta Faces Backlash for Interviewing AI Avatar of Joaquin Oliver
NEW YORK, NY — Jim Acosta, a former CNN anchor, faced public outrage for interviewing the AI-generated avatar of Joaquin Oliver, a deceased teenager killed in the Parkland school shooting, on Monday. The interview aimed to promote gun control and was conducted on Acosta’s Substack show.
Working with the gun control group Change the Ref, founded by Oliver’s parents, Acosta engaged in a conversation with the avatar, which was designed by Oliver’s father. The event coincided with what would have been Oliver’s 25th birthday.
During the discussion, Acosta asked the avatar about its views on gun violence. The AI responded, advocating for a combination of stronger gun control laws and mental health support. “We need to create safe spaces for conversations,” the avatar said, suggesting a culture of kindness and understanding.
However, many social media users reacted negatively, describing the interview as “grotesque” and labeling it a “puppet show.” Critics expressed that the use of an AI avatar of a deceased person was in poor taste. One user on X commented, “You’re facilitating a grotesque puppet show, using grieving parent’s heartbreak for a bit.”
On X, Acosta restricted comments on his posts, which some interpreted as a reaction to the backlash. Conservative commentator Ryan Saavedra noted that the interview had crossed a line for many viewers.
Despite the criticism, Acosta defended the interview. He acknowledged that while the conversation with the avatar might be startling, it was an expression of love from Oliver’s family. “This AI experiment is an expression of love for their son,” he stated.
After the interview, Manuel Oliver, the teenager’s father, expressed gratitude towards Acosta for the segment. “I can hear his voice again,” he said, acknowledging the emotional weight of using AI technology.
Acosta, who left CNN earlier this year to start his own Substack platform, continues to focus on progressive issues. He remains an outspoken critic of many political figures and policies.
