Sports
Jim Bowden: From Front Office to Sports Media Star
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jim Bowden, a prominent sports figure, has transitioned from executive roles in Major League Baseball to a leading voice in sports media.
Bowden, known for his influential leadership as a general manager, served with the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals for a combined 16 years. He was recognized as the 1999 MLB Executive of the Year by Baseball America.
Currently, he is the lead MLB analyst and insider for CBS Sports-HQ. In this role, Bowden provides expert insights and analysis on the latest happenings in the league.
Additionally, he hosts regular talk shows on SiriusXM for the MLB Network and Fantasy channels. His vast experience in both management and media makes him a valuable source for baseball fans and stakeholders alike.
Jim Bowden remains active on social media, and fans can follow his insights and commentary on Twitter at @JimBowdenGM.
