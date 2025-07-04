Jim Carrey’s ‘Helvis’ Halloween Sketch Delights SNL Fans

NEW YORK, NY — Jim Carrey brought a devilish twist to his Halloween performance on the 40th season of Saturday Night Live, which aired on October 25, 2014. The star of Dumb and Dumber To hosted the show dressed as a mix of Elvis Presley and a devil, affectionately dubbing his character ‘Helvis.’

During his opening monologue, Carrey expressed his fondness for Halloween, stating, ‘I personally love Halloween. Everyone dresses up in crazy outfits and acts insane. It’s the one day of the year that I actually blend in!’ He described his costume as ‘a bit of a hybrid,’ embodying both the King of Rock and a little devil.

As Helvis, Carrey performed a musical number dedicated to pecan pie, humorously linking the beloved dessert to Elvis’s famed love for peanut butter and banana sandwiches. ‘Man cannot live on fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches alone. I mean, what about dessert?’ Carrey quipped.

The performance also featured Season 40 cast members Taran Killam and Sasheer Zamata, along with a large choir, creating an energetic atmosphere that entertained audiences.

In a playful subplot, cast member Mike Moynihan portrayed a mischievous devil minion who was tasked with bringing Helvis a pie, only to reveal it was lemon pie instead. ‘Gotcha!’ Moynihan exclaimed with a giggle.

Carrey’s connection to SNL goes back many years; he auditioned for the cast several times without success before finally becoming a famous comedian in shows like In Living Color. Reflecting on his career, Carrey said, ‘I never make it in the normal ways…it’s been true all the way along.’

Carrey’s performance not only showcased his comedic talents but also resonated with fans, highlighting a beloved holiday through music and laughter.