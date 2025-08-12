Jim Carrey Sells Brentwood Mansion for $17 Million After Price Drops

Brentwood, California – Jim Carrey finalized the sale of his sprawling Brentwood estate on Friday for $17 million after more than two years on the market. The actor, known for his roles in films like “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” and “Dumb and Dumber,” first listed the home in February 2023 for $28.9 million.

The 10,954-square-foot mansion sits on over 2 acres, featuring five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, six fireplaces, and a custom Art Deco movie theater with a popcorn concession room. Outdoor amenities include a tennis court, a sparkling waterfall pool, a spa, and a yoga/meditation platform nestled among the treetops.

Graham J. Larson from Sotheby's International Realty represented Carrey in the sale. Throughout the listing period, the property underwent significant price reductions, including an asking price of $19.8 million in December that did not result in a sale.

Carrey purchased the estate in 1994 for $3.8 million during a period of career peaks, following his breakout successes in several comedies. The recent sale represents a 41% discount from the original listing price and took place amid California’s recent wildfire season, which may have impacted buyer interest.

Despite the losses incurred due to Los Angeles’ mansion tax, the sale still marks a profitable exit for Carrey after two decades in the home. The identity of the buyer remains unclear, with the deed not yet recorded in Los Angeles County. Carrey’s career has seen a shift as he distanced himself from Hollywood, although he recently appeared in “Sonic the Hedgehog 3.”

The estate’s extensive grounds and luxurious features are expected to appeal to its new owner, offering both privacy and entertainment options.