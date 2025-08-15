Entertainment
Jim Carrey Sells Los Angeles Mansion at Major Discount After Price Cuts
Brentwood, California – Actor Jim Carrey has sold his sprawling Brentwood estate for $17 million after more than two years of price reductions. The 63-year-old comedian’s home, listed initially for $28.9 million in early 2023, was finally sold last week following multiple price slashes and a failed sale attempt during California’s wildfire season.
The property encompasses over 11,000 square feet on a 2-acre lot and features five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a tennis court, a waterfall pool, and a luxurious Art Deco movie theater. Carrey initially bought the residence in 1994 for $3.8 million as his career began to take off with hits like “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” and “The Mask.”
The mansion’s final sale price reflects a 41 percent discount from its original listing. Throughout the listing period, Carrey reduced the price several times, first to $26.5 million, then to $23.95 million, and later to $21.9 million before settling at $19.75 million in September 2024.
Despite the losses incurred from Los Angeles’ mansion taxes and prolonged market time, Carrey still made a considerable profit from the sale. The home narrowly escaped wildfire damage earlier this year, adding urgency to its sale.
In recent interviews, Carrey has discussed his financial struggles, leading to his unexpected return to acting in “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” where he reprises his role as Dr. Robotnik. He expressed that his return to acting is motivated largely by the need for income rather than a desire to be on screen again.
Represented by Graham Larson of Sotheby’s International Realty, Carrey’s home attracted multiple interested buyers. The identity of the buyer remains unknown.
Recent Posts
- Conan Gray Releases Introspective Album ‘Wishbone’ Amid Heartbreak
- Stephen King Imagines Ending for Trump Administration
- Trump Unveils Kennedy Center Honors Amid Controversy
- Batya Ungar-Sargon Critiques Democrats’ Views on Crime Policy
- Kat Timpf Shares Breast Cancer Journey Hours Before Giving Birth
- Logan Paul and Nina Agdal Enjoy Pre-Wedding Relaxation in Italy
- Pat Fitzmaurice Offers Key Fantasy Football Draft Strategies
- Barcelona Registers Joan Garcia After Ter Stegen Injury Confirmation
- Adolescent Vaccination Rates Improve, HPV Coverage Remains Stagnant
- US Re-establishes Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines Amid Lawsuit
- Family Desperate to Find Missing Bradford Teen Hannah Osborn
- Gigi Perez Shines with DIY Approach After Major Record Label Setback
- Jennifer Garner Takes Son Fin on Sweet Outing in Los Angeles
- Netflix’s ‘Mindhunter’ and Prime Video’s ‘Bosch’: A Unique Crime Show Comparison
- Amazon Expands Same-Day Grocery Delivery to Over 1,000 Cities
- Mavericks announce exciting 2025-26 season schedule featuring Cooper Flagg
- Fourth Season of Sullivan’s Crossing Confirmed Amidst Character Changes
- Jim Carrey Sells Los Angeles Mansion at Major Discount After Price Cuts
- Machine Learning Feature Enhances Reader Experience with Relevant Articles
- Terence Atmane Shocks Taylor Fritz at Cincinnati Open Quarter-finals