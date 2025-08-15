Jim Carrey Sells Los Angeles Mansion at Major Discount After Price Cuts

Brentwood, California – Actor Jim Carrey has sold his sprawling Brentwood estate for $17 million after more than two years of price reductions. The 63-year-old comedian’s home, listed initially for $28.9 million in early 2023, was finally sold last week following multiple price slashes and a failed sale attempt during California’s wildfire season.

The property encompasses over 11,000 square feet on a 2-acre lot and features five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a tennis court, a waterfall pool, and a luxurious Art Deco movie theater. Carrey initially bought the residence in 1994 for $3.8 million as his career began to take off with hits like “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” and “The Mask.”

The mansion’s final sale price reflects a 41 percent discount from its original listing. Throughout the listing period, Carrey reduced the price several times, first to $26.5 million, then to $23.95 million, and later to $21.9 million before settling at $19.75 million in September 2024.

Despite the losses incurred from Los Angeles’ mansion taxes and prolonged market time, Carrey still made a considerable profit from the sale. The home narrowly escaped wildfire damage earlier this year, adding urgency to its sale.

In recent interviews, Carrey has discussed his financial struggles, leading to his unexpected return to acting in “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” where he reprises his role as Dr. Robotnik. He expressed that his return to acting is motivated largely by the need for income rather than a desire to be on screen again.

Represented by Graham Larson of Sotheby’s International Realty, Carrey’s home attracted multiple interested buyers. The identity of the buyer remains unknown.