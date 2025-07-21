Business
Jim Cramer Advocates Buying Disney Shares Amid Optimism
NEW YORK, NY — Jim Cramer, host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money,’ recently shared his thoughts on The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) during a telecast call-in segment. A caller asked whether Disney is a good stock to invest in, and Cramer enthusiastically responded that the stock’s recent rally makes it a strong buy. ‘Disney’s had a real rip-snorting rally from the bottom, but it’s still only up 6.8%. It’s got a good movie slate coming, only sells at 20 times earnings, and the theme parks are doing incredibly well. I think the answer is absolutely. I think it’s a very good long-term holding, and I encourage you to buy it right here, right now,’ he said.
Disney continues to make waves in the entertainment industry by producing and distributing film, television, and streaming content, alongside managing theme parks and resorts. The corporation is also known for its wide array of branded merchandise, live entertainment, and publishing.
During his broadcast on June 10, Cramer noted his recent interview with Disney’s CEO Bob Iger, who outlined his plans for the company post-Hulu acquisition. ‘The stock was around $115 when Iger started talking, and by the end of the interview, at least partly through the day, it was at $118 and change. That’s a tour de force performance,’ he remarked.
Cramer expressed a mix of pride and frustration as he navigated the thoughts and opinions of younger investors, who might not appreciate traditional journalism’s depth. He mentioned that many ignored the potential of Disney’s staple offerings, like ESPN and its iconic movies.
Though there is caution regarding investing in DIS due to fluctuating market behaviours, Cramer remains optimistic about the stock’s future. As some investors may want quick returns, he countered that Disney has the potential to outperform even today, thanks to a strong upcoming movie slate and robust theme park attendance.
In a broader investment context, concerns over energy demand stemming from advancements in artificial intelligence are being raised, indicating a shift in investor focus. Cramer concludes, ‘The numbers are gonna come through and the stock is going to look cheap. I’m a believer.’
