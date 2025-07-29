Jim Cramer Apologizes After On-Air Expletive During Trade Deal Discussion

New York, NY – CNBC host Jim Cramer apologized on Monday after accidentally using a profanity during a live broadcast of “Squawk on the Street.” Cramer was discussing President Donald Trump‘s recent trade deals when the slip occurred.

Cramer exclaimed, “What the f—!” upon seeing a graphic that displayed new trade agreements between the U.S. and countries, including a significant deal with the European Union announced just the day before. The host quickly realized his mistake and rushed to apologize, saying, “Oh my God! I’m so sorry. I take it right back. That was bad,” as his co-hosts tried to reassure him.

His co-host, David Faber, comforted Cramer, saying, “It’s OK. It’s just the way we talk.” Fellow co-host Carl Quintanilla added, “Real people doing live TV,” as they navigated the humorous moment. Cramer continued to express regret, telling them, “I think I’m out of here,” to which Faber responded with a laugh, “No, you’re fine.”

Cramer also reached out to viewers on X, previously known as Twitter, to convey his apology once more, stating, “I was too effusive in making my point about the great economy we have.” His outburst came during a time when discussions about recent economic growth were at the forefront.

On Sunday, President Trump announced a new trade deal with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that aimed to lower tariffs on U.S. exports to Europe. The agreement includes $750 billion in energy purchases from the U.S. and $600 billion in investments aimed at boosting the U.S. economy. The deal, hailed by Trump as “the biggest deal ever made,” aims to reshape trade relations between the U.S. and the EU.

Despite Cramer’s flub, public reaction was largely forgiving. Many viewers expressed their support on social media, suggesting that Cramer’s emotional response highlighted the excitement around the current economic conditions.