Jim Montgomery Returns to Boston as Blues Face Bruins

BOSTON — Jim Montgomery returns to TD Garden on Thursday night as head coach of the St. Louis Blues, facing his former team, the Boston Bruins. This marks his first game back since he was fired a little over a year ago.

Montgomery, who led the Bruins to a record-setting season in 2022-23, reflected on his time in Boston, saying it was filled with ‘great times and some very, very disappointing times.’ His record with the Bruins was 120-41-23, including a historic regular season.

The Blues (9-11-7) have struggled as of late, mirroring the Bruins’ early struggles from when Montgomery coached them. The team recently lost 4-1 to the Anaheim Ducks and has been grappling with injuries. Key players like Jimmy Snuggerud and Nathan Walker have been placed on injured reserve.

Montgomery spoke about his recent experiences managing the Blues’ challenges, saying, ‘I was better prepared to handle the lack of success.’ He emphasized the importance of growth in both personal and professional realms.

Meanwhile, the Bruins enter the game with their own set of challenges. They’ve lost five of their last eight games and are grappling with injuries, including top scorer David Pastrnak. Boston’s interim head coach, Marco Sturm, noted the team needs to play smarter 5-on-5 to improve their results.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on NESN. Montgomery acknowledges the emotional significance of returning to Boston but insists his primary focus is on winning.

‘This game matters to me,’ he said. ‘I want to win, let’s be clear about that.’