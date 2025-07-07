Sports
Jim Ross Returns to AEW All In After Cancer Recovery
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jim Ross will return to the commentary booth for All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) All In Texas on July 12, just weeks after announcing he is cancer-free.
Ross, a legendary wrestling commentator, shared his plans during a recent podcast episode. “Absolutely. I’ll be there. I’m going to fly in on Thursday and do our business on Friday and then I’ll be at the pay-per-view on Saturday,” he stated.
This announcement comes shortly after Ross underwent successful surgery and expressed determination to not retire from announcing. He has battled several health issues, including skin and colon cancer. “I’m very blessed that I’ve got past the worst part,” Ross said, reflecting on his health journey.
During the podcast, Ross revealed his hope to call the anticipated match between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada. “I hope I get the call to participate in that presentation. That’s something an announcer can only dream about,” he said. The matchup will feature both the International and Continental Championships, with the winner crowned as the Unified Champion.
Ross last appeared for AEW at the Dynasty pay-per-view in April, where he commented on the match between Will Ospreay and Kevin Knight. “Tony Khan takes good care of me with match selection,” Ross added, underscoring his trust in AEW’s management.
As the AEW All In Texas approaches, fans eagerly anticipate Ross’s return and the possibility of his involvement in some of the night’s biggest matches.
