Jimbo Fisher Joins ACC Network as College Football Analyst

Charlotte, N.C. – Jimbo Fisher, the former head coach of Florida State University, has joined the ACC Network as a college football analyst, the network announced on Tuesday. Fisher, who led Florida State to a national championship in 2013, will appear weekly on the pregame show “ACC Huddle” this season.

Fisher boasts an impressive record of 83-23 during his time at Florida State, where he won three consecutive ACC Championships from 2012 to 2014. He left the Seminoles in 2017 to coach at Texas A&M, signing a historic 10-year, $75 million contract. After six seasons with the Aggies, where he compiled a 45-25 record, Fisher was let go in November 2023, receiving a record $76 million buyout.

Fisher expressed enthusiasm about his new role with the ACC Network. “I’m looking forward to joining ACC Network and the Huddle team this season,” he said. “I’ve always had tremendous respect for this conference, and I’m looking forward to breaking down the action each week with such a talented group.”

ACC Huddle will travel to the marquee football game each weekend, airing Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. The first episode of the new season will kick off in Clemson, S.C.

Joining Fisher on the ACC Huddle set will be host Taylor Tannebaum and fellow analysts Eric Mac Lain, the winningest player in Clemson history, and former Virginia Tech star receiver Eddie Royal. EJ Manuel will transition to a new studio role on ESPN while remaining active across the ACC Network.

The ACC Network also announced plans for a new twice-weekly football show, which will debut later this summer. This show will air on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 p.m. and will include player and team breakdowns, interviews, and more.

Fisher’s experience and insight, gained from coaching notable players like Jameis Winston, Jalen Ramsey, and Dalvin Cook, is expected to enrich the ACC Network’s coverage. His debut is highly anticipated as the network gears up for another exciting football season.