Jimmy Carter Documentary Set for Release on 101st Birthday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Sept. 9, 2025) — A new documentary about former U.S. President Jimmy Carter will be released on October 1, 2025, coinciding with what would have been his 101st birthday. The film, titled “The President and the Dragon,” chronicles Carter’s long-standing efforts to eradicate Guinea worm disease, an ancient parasite affecting communities worldwide.
The film will be available on-demand across platforms such as Amazon, Hoopla, and Verizon Fios, with additional streaming services to be announced later. A trailer for the documentary premiered recently, offering a glimpse into Carter’s dedication to fighting the disease.
Beginning in 1986, Carter led global initiatives to eliminate Guinea worm disease until his passing in December 2024. Under his leadership, the number of recorded cases dropped from 3.5 million to just 15 last year.
“My grandfather desperately wanted to outlive Guinea worm, and he came remarkably close to doing it,” said Jason Carter, chair of the board for The Carter Center and Carter’s eldest grandson. “He witnessed firsthand the impact of freeing communities from this terrible disease, and The Carter Center will continue working until there are zero cases.”
The documentary is directed by Waleed Eltayeb and Ian D. Murphy and includes dramatic footage of health professionals and volunteers working in treacherous conditions in countries such as South Sudan and Chad. They are often referred to as the “Guinea worm warriors,” fighting against one of the world’s most neglected diseases.
“This is a story of hope and the power of ordinary people improving their lives, even in isolated communities,” Eltayeb said. “Since there is no vaccine for Guinea worm disease, progress comes through collective efforts, village by village.”
The film is produced by Shaun McGuckian of Touchline and Eltayeb, with co-producers Andrew Bishop and Tim Byron Owen, and distributed by Buffalo 8.
