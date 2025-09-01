Sports
Jimmy Connors’ Unforgettable 1991 U.S. Open Match at 39
FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. — Jimmy Connors, the celebrated tennis champion from Belleville, Illinois, etched his name into sports history during a remarkable fourth-round match at the 1991 U.S. Open. On Labor Day, September 2, Connors, at 39, faced Aaron Krickstein in an unforgettable showdown at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Despite being ranked No. 174 and entering the tournament as a wild card, Connors demonstrated that age was just a number. The match began with Krickstein dominating; he won the first set 6-3, leaving many questioning whether Connors could compete.
Connors, however, found his rhythm and rebounded in dramatic fashion, pushing the second set into a tiebreak. Amid controversy over a pivotal line call, where a Connors overhead smash was overturned by chair umpire David Littlefield, Connors erupted in anger. The crowd rallied behind him, fueling his comeback.
Krickstein noted, “Who knows if I pulled that out or we didn’t have that altercation… I would have been up two sets.” Despite the frustration, Krickstein won the third set but faltered in the fourth set as Connors surged back.
The final set saw tension mount as Connors executed remarkable plays, fueled by a roaring crowd. At match point, Connors clinched victory with a backhand volley that sent the audience into a frenzy. After four hours and 41 minutes, he won 3-6, 7-6(7-5), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, marking one of the most iconic matches in U.S. Open history.
This match would become known as Connors’ electric farewell to his home tournament, despite his subsequent loss in the semifinals to Jim Courier. Connors’ win over Krickstein is still celebrated, encapsulating the dramatic essence of sport and the surprise of an athlete defying expectations.
Brett Connors, his son, remarked on his father’s mixed feelings about public appearances, saying, “He loves tennis but has never been keen on the celebrity circuit.” The legacy of that match, alongside others in his spectacular career, continues to resonate with fans and players alike.
