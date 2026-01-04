Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo Considered as QB Option for Jets
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The New York Jets may be looking to the past for their future quarterback. Insider reports suggest that the Jets are considering Jimmy Garoppolo, a two-time Super Bowl champion and current backup quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, as a potential free agent option this offseason.
Garoppolo, 34, has spent significant time as a backup throughout his 12-year NFL career. He entered the league as the 62nd overall pick in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. His career highlights include two Super Bowl titles while serving as a backup for the New England Patriots.
In 2017, he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, where he became the starting quarterback and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2020. Despite his talent, Garoppolo’s journey has been marred by injuries and inconsistent playing time.
Currently, he is under contract with the Rams through 2026, which is fully guaranteed. As a veteran quarterback, Garoppolo has made 64 starts in 84 games, completing 67.4% of his passes for 15,828 yards, alongside 96 touchdowns and 52 interceptions.
If the Jets sign Garoppolo, it may not signal an end to their search for another QB. Analysts highlight the need for stability at the position and recommend that the Jets consider drafting a rookie quarterback while allowing him time to develop on the bench.
Many young quarterbacks on the Jets have previously been thrust into starting roles immediately before they were ready, leading to disappointing results. A slow and steady approach may serve the team better moving forward.
As Garoppolo’s health has been a concern—having started a full season only once—experts suggest the Jets should bolster their quarterback lineup with another veteran, ensuring that they do not rush a rookie into play too early.
“There’s no doubt in my mind he is a starting quarterback in this league,” said Rams Coach Sean McVay, reinforcing Garoppolo’s reputation as someone who can lead a team.
Recent Posts
- UConn Set to Face Struggling Marquette in Key Big East Matchup
- Banchero’s Late Game Heroics Lift Magic Over Pacers
- Florida Gators Face No. 3 South Carolina in Key SEC Showdown
- Joe Jonas Linked to Model Tatiana Gabriela Amid New Dating Life
- Inter Milan Faces Bologna in Key Serie A Rematch
- PSG Faces Challenging Match Against Lower-Ranked Team
- Dallas Stars Face Montreal Canadiens in Sunday Showdown
- Nikki Glaser Returns to Host 2026 Golden Globe Awards
- Manchester City Faces Chelsea in Crucial Premier League Clash
- Miami Dolphins Hire Troy Aikman as GM Search Consultant Amid Marino’s Role
- MTV Ends Music Channels in UK After 40 Years
- 2025 Sports Achievements: Record Breakers and Milestones
- South Africa Faces Cameroon in AFCON 2025 Knockout Match
- Pistons Face Cavs Without Key Players in Eastern Showdown
- Chelsea’s Calum McFarlane to Lead Team Against Manchester City
- Yankees Explore Trade for Marlins Pitcher Edward Cabrera
- Rams Gear Up for Showdown Against Falcons in Monday Night Football
- Damac Faces Al-Hilal Amidst Pressure in Saudi Pro League Clash
- Duke Blue Devils Face No. 18 Notre Dame in Women’s Basketball Showdown
- Chelsea Parts Ways with Manager Enzo Maresca After Brief Tenure