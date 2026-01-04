EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The New York Jets may be looking to the past for their future quarterback. Insider reports suggest that the Jets are considering Jimmy Garoppolo, a two-time Super Bowl champion and current backup quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, as a potential free agent option this offseason.

Garoppolo, 34, has spent significant time as a backup throughout his 12-year NFL career. He entered the league as the 62nd overall pick in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. His career highlights include two Super Bowl titles while serving as a backup for the New England Patriots.

In 2017, he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers, where he became the starting quarterback and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2020. Despite his talent, Garoppolo’s journey has been marred by injuries and inconsistent playing time.

Currently, he is under contract with the Rams through 2026, which is fully guaranteed. As a veteran quarterback, Garoppolo has made 64 starts in 84 games, completing 67.4% of his passes for 15,828 yards, alongside 96 touchdowns and 52 interceptions.

If the Jets sign Garoppolo, it may not signal an end to their search for another QB. Analysts highlight the need for stability at the position and recommend that the Jets consider drafting a rookie quarterback while allowing him time to develop on the bench.

Many young quarterbacks on the Jets have previously been thrust into starting roles immediately before they were ready, leading to disappointing results. A slow and steady approach may serve the team better moving forward.

As Garoppolo’s health has been a concern—having started a full season only once—experts suggest the Jets should bolster their quarterback lineup with another veteran, ensuring that they do not rush a rookie into play too early.

“There’s no doubt in my mind he is a starting quarterback in this league,” said Rams Coach Sean McVay, reinforcing Garoppolo’s reputation as someone who can lead a team.