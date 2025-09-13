Jimmy Hartwig Reflects on Iconic 1982 Match Against Bayern Munich

HAMBURG, Germany — Jimmy Hartwig, a former professional football player, discussed the thrilling 4-3 victory of Hamburger SV against Bayern Munich on April 24, 1982, which ranks among his top games.

In an interview, Hartwig mentioned that this match is in his personal top ten, while Bayer Uerdingen’s 7-3 win over Dynamo Dresden holds the number one spot. “The last time I watched it was quite a while ago,” he recalled. “A friend showed up at my door with a video and said, ‘Jimmy, we’re watching this.’ I saw my header go into the net, and it felt like a bullet.”

Hartwig also pointed out an interesting fact — all the goal scorers in that match had names beginning with the letter “H,” including Hoeneß, Horsmann, von Heesen, and Hrubesch, bringing a humorous twist to the conversation.

Reflecting on the game, he said, “It was an incredible match, and one of the best games I ever experienced with HSV.” The team’s win kept their championship hopes alive, as a loss would have reduced their lead over rivals.

Hartwig recalled a memorable moment from that evening when he flew to Mainz for an appearance on the “Aktuelle Sportstudio.” He encountered then-national coach Jupp Derwall on the plane and expressed his desire to join the national team. “I still believe there was no better player in my position at that time,” he said.

Despite his impressive record, Hartwig noted that Derwall did not include him in the national team. “I was furious,” he admitted. “I had proven myself with fourteen goals as a defensive midfielder that season, but it didn’t seem to matter.”

Discussing the style of football at the time, Hartwig stated, “Games were more offensive back then. The fans wanted excitement, not a dull 1-0 match.” The open and aggressive nature of the game against Bayern was not surprising. “Bayern had to win to keep their chances alive, and so did we,” he explained.

Hartwig emphasized the importance of teamwork. “We were an incredibly close team. Everyone pulled together, and that was crucial for our success,” he said, highlighting coach Ernst Happel’s leadership style.

The legendary coach was a significant influence on Hartwig, who fondly referred to him as a father figure. “Happel understood me well and accepted my fiery temperament,” he noted.

As to the game itself, despite being down 2-1 at halftime, Hartwig and his teammates rallied back decisively. “The response after falling behind was impressive. It displayed our team spirit,” Hartwig added.

With this match marking the start of their unbeaten run that lasted until January 1983, Hartwig acknowledged its importance in establishing HSV’s dominance in German football during that period. “It gave us a confidence boost that lasted long after this match,” he concluded.