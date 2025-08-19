Jimmy Kimmel Live! Hosts Tiffany Haddish for Week of August 18-22

LOS ANGELES, CA – The late-night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will feature special guest host Tiffany Haddish during the week of August 18-22, bringing a variety of guests across different nights.

On Monday, August 18, Haddish will host Michelle Williams, known for her role in “Dying for Sex,” and Jason Isaacs from “The White Lotus.” Musical guest Jon Batiste will also perform.

Tuesday, August 19, will see Haddish welcome Adam Scott of “Severance,” along with Selena Martin and her co-stars from “Tiffany Haddish Goes Off.” Singer Lauren Spencer Smith is the musical guest.

Haddish will continue her hosting duties on Wednesday, August 20, featuring Andy Samberg from “The Roses” and “Digman!” as well as Harvey Guillén from “Shape Island.” Ravyn Lenae will perform as the musical guest.

On Thursday, August 21, guests will include Jessica Williams from “Shrinking” and Mark Rober. The musical act for the evening will be Wolf Alice.

The lineup for Friday, August 22, remains to be confirmed.

After this week, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will take a one-week break before returning for its season premiere on September 2. Other late-night shows including “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” are also scheduled to resume new episodes on that night.

Kimmel’s upcoming break is part of a planned rotation, allowing Haddish to step in while Kimmel is away. With a diverse range of acts, this week promises exciting entertainment for fans of late-night television.