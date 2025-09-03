Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel Live! to Tape Shows at Brooklyn Academy in September
Brooklyn, NY – Jimmy Kimmel Live! is set to return to Brooklyn this fall for a week of special tapings. The late-night show will film five episodes in front of a live audience at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House from September 29 to October 3.
Kimmel announced the plans during his show on Tuesday night as he made his return from summer hiatus. The tapings will feature a variety of guests, including Stephen Colbert, who is preparing for his final season of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
This event marks the seventh time Kimmel’s show has broadcasted from Brooklyn. Previous guests have included a number of celebrities such as Cardi B, Eminem, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Additional guests for the September week will be announced as the dates approach.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! is typically filmed at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood. Kimmel, along with his team, including executive producers Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron, and David Craig, continue to bring moments of entertainment to audiences through this long-running late-night program.
The show, produced by 12:05 AM Productions, LLC, in association with KIMMELOT and 20th Television, has been entertaining viewers for 22 years. Other late-night hosts, including Colbert and NBC’s hosts, also returned to their shows this week after the summer break.
