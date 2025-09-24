Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel’s Show Returns Amid Controversy, But Not in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, MO — Comedian Jimmy Kimmel‘s late-night talk show is set to return to the air on Tuesday night, September 23, 2025, but many viewers in St. Louis will not have access. The Walt Disney Co. announced that “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is back after a weeklong suspension due to Kimmel’s comments about supporters of President Donald Trump following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
ABC decided to suspend the program to avoid further stirring up tensions nationwide, saying some of Kimmel’s remarks were “ill-timed and insensitive.” The decision came after Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr criticized Kimmel’s monologue, where he addressed the backlash from the event.
Despite Kimmel’s return, Sinclair Broadcast Group has stated it will not air the episode in markets where it owns ABC affiliates, which includes KDNL in St. Louis. Sinclair has pushed for Kimmel to apologize and donate to Turning Point USA, Kirk’s organization.
“Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country,” Sinclair Vice Chairman Jason Smith said. The company continues discussions with ABC about Kimmel’s potential return.
Kimmel’s comments sparked outrage nationwide, with Carr issuing a warning to ABC regarding future conduct. He stated, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” indicating possible regulatory actions if no changes were made.
Local Sinclair-owned stations will air news programming instead of Kimmel’s show. Meanwhile, viewers can stream the episode on various digital platforms following its broadcast.
Kimmel’s remarks during the controversial monologue included criticism of the political attempts to exploit Kirk’s death. Despite the backlash, ABC plans to reinstate the show, which is usually broadcast Monday through Friday at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 p.m. CT.
As tensions persist, it remains uncertain when, or if, Sinclair and Nexstar’s affiliates will resume airing “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” It appears Kimmel’s episode will primarily be available for streaming and on-demand services for audiences in affected markets.
Recent Posts
- Jessica Sanchez Delivers Powerful Performance on AGT Finale
- Guardians vs. Tigers Game Delayed by Rain at Progressive Field
- Diego Cocca Returns to Estadio Universitario Amidst Controversy
- Tigers Collapsing; Guardians Roaring Back in AL Central Race
- Cubs’ Matt Shaw Criticized for Missing Game to Attend Memorial Service
- New ‘Law & Order’ Series Launches in the U.S. Following Canadian Success
- Red Sox’s Garrett Crochet Aims for Milestone 200 Innings vs. Blue Jays
- River Plate Faces Palmeiras in Copa Libertadores Quarterfinal Rematch
- Mets Rally for Dramatic Win, Eyes on Postseason Return
- Nintendo Launches Fire Emblem Shadows with Unique Gameplay Features
- Guardians Surge to Tie AL Central Amid Tigers’ Collapse
- Big Brother Season 27 Double Eviction Results: Who Went Home?
- Red Sox Face Blue Jays as Playoff Race Heats Up
- Big Brother Season 27: Double Eviction Sparks Drama Among Houseguests
- Inter Miami Faces NYCFC in Crucial Playoff Showdown
- Grêmio Hosts Botafogo in Postponed Brazilian Championship Clash
- Universidad de Chile Aims for Semifinals in Copa Sudamericana Match
- Hurricanes Face Panthers in Community Preseason Game at Lenovo Center
- Trump Criticizes UN During High-Level General Assembly Week
- Brad Underwood Receives Distinguished Citizen Award from Boy Scouts