Jimmy Kimmel Struggles with Humor as Martin and Short Roast Him

Los Angeles, CA – Jimmy Kimmel faced an unusual night on his show when comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short took aim at him during a recent episode.

Viewers noticed Kimmel’s struggle to keep a straight face as Martin and Short delivered a series of playful jabs. Fans quickly took to social media to comment on the moment.

One user tweeted, “Shout out to Steve Martin and Martin Short for running out of fucks to give long ago,” praising their fearless comedic style. Another observer remarked, “You can see how uncomfortable Jimmy is, probably two of his heroes/mentors too just roasting him on his own show.”

It was clear that the dynamic between the three created a lighthearted yet tense atmosphere, as Kimmel attempted to respond while maintaining his role as the host. Reactions showed that audiences found humor in Kimmel’s struggle to laugh at the good-natured teasing.

Kimmel’s laughter seemed forced at times, leading to playful commentary online, with one viewer noting, “He sure is having a hard time fake laughing this time.” The event highlighted the unique relationship between Kimmel and his comedic idols.

As the segment progressed, it appeared that the roast left a mark on Kimmel, reflecting the challenges of being both the entertainer and the one being entertained.