Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel Struggles with Humor as Martin and Short Roast Him
Los Angeles, CA – Jimmy Kimmel faced an unusual night on his show when comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short took aim at him during a recent episode.
Viewers noticed Kimmel’s struggle to keep a straight face as Martin and Short delivered a series of playful jabs. Fans quickly took to social media to comment on the moment.
One user tweeted, “Shout out to Steve Martin and Martin Short for running out of fucks to give long ago,” praising their fearless comedic style. Another observer remarked, “You can see how uncomfortable Jimmy is, probably two of his heroes/mentors too just roasting him on his own show.”
It was clear that the dynamic between the three created a lighthearted yet tense atmosphere, as Kimmel attempted to respond while maintaining his role as the host. Reactions showed that audiences found humor in Kimmel’s struggle to laugh at the good-natured teasing.
Kimmel’s laughter seemed forced at times, leading to playful commentary online, with one viewer noting, “He sure is having a hard time fake laughing this time.” The event highlighted the unique relationship between Kimmel and his comedic idols.
As the segment progressed, it appeared that the roast left a mark on Kimmel, reflecting the challenges of being both the entertainer and the one being entertained.
Recent Posts
- Jimmy Kimmel Struggles with Humor as Martin and Short Roast Him
- Fans Rally for Saiyaara After Netflix Release Sparks Renewed Interest
- 2025 Emmys Red Carpet: Who Will Dazzle This Year?
- Chanettee Wannasaen Shoots 63 for Two-Stroke Lead at Queen City Championship
- Eric Trump To Donate Book Proceeds In Memory Of Charlie Kirk
- Michigan Tech Huskies Football Team Off to Strong Start
- Illinois Football Triumphs Over Duke, Eyes Big Ten Challenge
- King Princess Explores ‘Girl Violence’ in New Album
- Sam Roberts Outlines Path for Jacob Fatu to WrestleMania Stardom
- WrestleMania Heading to Saudi Arabia in 2027, First International Move
- Christopher Morel Returns to Wrigley Field as Cubs Host Rays
- Steve Mandanda Retires From Football at 40 After Stellar Career
- Taylor Townsend Reflects on Transformative US Open Experience
- Sevilla Hosts Elche in Key LaLiga Matchup Tonight
- Benfica Prepares for Key Match Against Santa Clara
- Germany Advances to EuroBasket Final with Win Over Finland
- Tennessee Looks to End Losing Streak Against Georgia in SEC Clash
- CU Hosts Startup Showcase During Colorado Startup Week in Denver
- Mesa Ridge High School Incident Reveals Handgun, Airsoft Gun Found
- Al Ittihad Outshines Al Fateh in 2025 Squad Valuation