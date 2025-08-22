Jimmy Lai’s Trial Approaches Verdict as Health Concerns Rise

HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2025 — Closing arguments are underway in the trial of Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong’s prominent media mogul. Lai, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, is accused of sedition and collusion with foreign forces. His trial has drawn international attention, highlighting concerns regarding press freedom in the territory.

The 77-year-old businessman, who played a significant role in supporting pro-democracy protests in 2019, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of foreign collusion. Prosecutors allege he used various platforms to advocate for sanctions against China and Hong Kong, actions framed under the national security law implemented by Beijing.

During the proceedings on Monday, prosecutor Anthony Chau noted that Lai was medically cleared to attend court. Defense lawyers emphasized Lai’s worsening health, as he has been in solitary confinement and may have experienced heart palpitations. Despite his medical condition, Judge Esther Toh confirmed that Lai was fit to continue attending the hearings.

Lai’s defense argued that his articles were merely “armchair punditry,” asserting that he did not engage in any illegal activities. With the trial entering its final stages, observers expect the verdict within weeks, with many believing that Lai could receive a life sentence due to the seriousness of the charges.

The case has sparked significant international criticism, with rights organizations calling for his immediate release. U.S. President Donald Trump recently stated he would do everything possible to advocate for Lai’s freedom, while the Hong Kong government has rejected claims of injustice.

As the trial continues, it stands as a pivotal moment in the ongoing struggle for press freedoms and civil rights within the region, reinforcing global scrutiny on Hong Kong’s legal system.