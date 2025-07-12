Sports
Jimmy Rollins Scores Hole-in-One at American Century Championship
STATELINE, Nev. — Excitement filled the air early Saturday morning at the 2025 American Century Championship when former MLB All-Star infielder Jimmy Rollins hit a hole-in-one on Hole 12.
Rollins aced the 154-yard par 3 hole with a 50-degree wedge, earning not just the thrill of scoring an ace but also five points under the Stableford scoring system.
In addition to the points, Rollins won a Mastercraft Boat valued at $325,000. The achievement highlighted Rollins’ participation in the celebrity golf tournament, which draws athletes and entertainers from various fields.
“It’s an incredible feeling to make a hole-in-one,” Rollins said after his impressive shot. “To win a boat on top of that is just the cherry on top.”
The American Century Championship is a popular event held at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, attracting fans and media attention each year.
This year’s tournament is likely to be remembered for Rollins’ impressive feat, captivating both the crowd and golf enthusiasts alike.
Recent Posts
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week
- Big Banks and Economic Data Dominate Financial Landscape This Week
- WWE RAW Highlights High-Stakes Gauntlet Match for SummerSlam Title Contender
- Understanding the Controversy Behind the Gen Z Stare on TikTok
- Daré Bioscience Reports Positive Results for Ovaprene Contraceptive Trial
- Rivian Faces New Challenges Amid Subsidy Changes
- Menendez Brothers Secure Legal Win Ahead of Parole Hearing
- Storm Risks Rise in the Triad with Potential for Heavy Rain
- Active ETFs Surge in 2025 with New Strategies and Record Inflows
- Floodgate Operations Begin on Highland Lakes Amid Storm Warnings
- Powell Defends Fed Renovation Amid Trump Administration Criticism
- Trump Faces Revolt from MAGA Supporters Over Epstein Findings
- Barcelona Signs 19-Year-Old Roony Bardghji from FC Copenhagen
- Protests in Kenya Turn Deadly, At Least 31 Killed in Clashes
- Gold Prices Surge Amid Inflation Concerns and Economic Uncertainty
- Plug Power Secures New Contract, Shares Spike Despite Struggles
- El Salvador’s Bitcoin Holdings Surge to Over $760 Million Amid Market Recovery
- Bastille Day Brings Mountain Showdown at Tour de France Stage 10
- ICE Issues New Memo Allowing Rapid Deportations to Third Countries
- Evan Rachel Wood Confirms Absence in ‘Practical Magic’ Sequel