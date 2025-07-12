Jimmy Rollins Scores Hole-in-One at American Century Championship

STATELINE, Nev. — Excitement filled the air early Saturday morning at the 2025 American Century Championship when former MLB All-Star infielder Jimmy Rollins hit a hole-in-one on Hole 12.

Rollins aced the 154-yard par 3 hole with a 50-degree wedge, earning not just the thrill of scoring an ace but also five points under the Stableford scoring system.

In addition to the points, Rollins won a Mastercraft Boat valued at $325,000. The achievement highlighted Rollins’ participation in the celebrity golf tournament, which draws athletes and entertainers from various fields.

“It’s an incredible feeling to make a hole-in-one,” Rollins said after his impressive shot. “To win a boat on top of that is just the cherry on top.”

The American Century Championship is a popular event held at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, attracting fans and media attention each year.

This year’s tournament is likely to be remembered for Rollins’ impressive feat, captivating both the crowd and golf enthusiasts alike.