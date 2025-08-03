Jimmy Uso Faces Talla Tonga Before SummerSlam Showdown

Newark, NJ — WWE superstar Jimmy Uso will face Talla Tonga tonight at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network, just one night before the highly anticipated SummerSlam event. This match adds significant excitement to an already packed card for the SmackDown show.

In a build-up to their encounter, Uso, a well-known member of the prominent Anoa’i wrestling family, will be challenged by Tonga, who is making his WWE debut. The match not only paves the way for Tonga but is expected to bring intensity as both wrestlers look to make a mark.

The stakes are high as the two superstars square off one day before SummerSlam, which is set to be a two-night event held at MetLife Stadium. Uso aims to capitalize on his experience as he enters the ring against the newcomer, who has previously showcased talent in other promotions.

Tonga brings a fresh energy to WWE, and there are high expectations from both fans and commentators alike. “It’s an exciting moment for me, debuting on such a big platform,” Tonga said in a pre-match interview. “I plan to make an impact and show what I can do.”

The match will be a part of a thrilling night that features additional high-stakes bouts, including Giulia defending her Women’s U.S. Title against Zelina Vega and Damian Priest battling Aleister Black. The anticipation builds as all eyes turn towards the ring tonight.

With the audience buzzing, fans eagerly await the outcome of Uso vs. Tonga, expecting dramatic moments and athletic displays that characterize WWE. Tonight’s event aims to deliver memorable entertainment as wrestlers gear up for SummerSlam.