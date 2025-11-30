Entertainment
Jinx and Vi Return to Fortnite in Chapter 7
LOS ANGELES, CA — Epic Games has announced that the popular Arcane skins featuring characters Jinx and Vi will return to Fortnite this Saturday, November 29, coinciding with the launch of Chapter 7 Season 1.
For nearly four years, Jinx and Vi have not been available in the Item Shop since their debut in November 2021. Fans have awaited their return, making them two of the most requested skins in the game. A recent trailer posted on the LEGO Fortnite account confirmed their comeback, and players can expect to see related content debut in the Item Shop.
Sources within the Fortnite community, including prominent leaker HYPEX, have shared the news, stating that the skins will officially return during Chapter 7 Season 1. Despite a lengthy absence from the shop, there is a surge of excitement among fans for the limited availability of these characters.
The Arcane series, based on the popular League of Legends lore, has maintained a vibrant presence since its Netflix release, meaning the demand for these skins remains high. The skins are priced at 1,500 V-Bucks each or 1,800 V-Bucks per bundle.
In addition to the skins, Epic Games will also introduce a Jam Track featuring “Enemy,” a song by Imagine Dragons, in the lobby during this special event. The return of the skins and the collaboration track signals an exciting revival for the Arcane franchise within Fortnite.
The skins will only be available until December 29, adding an urgency for players looking to purchase them. Given the rarity and popularity of Jinx and Vi, it is anticipated that these skins will quickly sell out.
This revival not only marks a return for the beloved characters but also cements Arcane’s influence and ongoing legacy within the gaming community.
