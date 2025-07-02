Joachim Trier’s ‘Sentimental Value’ Trailer Unveils Family Drama Ahead of U.S. Release

LOS ANGELES, CA — Director Joachim Trier‘s latest film, ‘Sentimental Value,’ won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival last month. Neon released a new trailer for the film on Tuesday, showcasing the film’s complex family dynamics.

The movie stars Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas as a Norwegian family caught in shifting relationships. The plot follows sisters Nora and Agnes as they reconnect with their estranged father, Gustav, a once-prominent director. In hopes of reviving his career, Gustav offers Nora a role in his comeback film.

However, when Nora declines the part, she quickly discovers he has cast an eager Hollywood star, played by Elle Fanning. This twist adds even more tension to the sisters’ relationship with their father and with the American actress who disrupts their lives.

Chase Hutchinson, a film critic, praised the film as “a subtle yet sweeping tapestry of art and family that will take your breath away.” He noted that the film brilliantly captures the essence of the film industry.

Alongside the main cast, the film features Cory Michael Smith, Catherine Cohen, Anders Danielsen Lie, Andreas Stoltenberg Granerud, and Øyvind Hesjedal Loven. Trier co-wrote the screenplay with Eskil Vogt, while the film was produced by Maria Ekerhovd and Andrea Berentsen Ottmar.

‘Sentimental Value’ is set to hit select U.S. theaters on November 7, following its premiere in Norway on September 12.