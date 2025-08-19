Joan Collins Stuns in White Swimsuit While Teasing New TV Project

South of France — Joan Collins, a Hollywood icon, recently shared a dazzling Instagram post while enjoying the summer sun. At 92 years old, Collins wowed followers in a chic white one-piece swimsuit layered with a blue sarong, all while hinting at exciting news about her upcoming TV project.

In her Instagram caption, Collins revealed that a sequel to her film Murder Between Friends is a possibility. She played the role of Francesca Carlyle, a TV star who also acts as a private detective, blending elements of Agatha Christie mysteries. In her post, she mentioned, “The producer is thinking of making a sequel to Murder Between Friends. Meanwhile, I’m relaxing in the South of France in 90° heat, thinking of my next move or next movie!”

Collins expressed gratitude towards her stylist René Horsch and her supportive team, including makeup artist Holly Abrahams and her husband Percy Gibson. Fans flooded the comments praising her timeless style and glamorous look, with many stating remarks like, “You look fabulous!” and “Absolutely gorgeous!”

Her poolside outfit included not just the alluring swimsuit, but also elegant blue-stone jewelry, a matching shawl, and a striking pink hat. Such looks are not only perfect for summer but can easily transition into the early fall.

As for fashion enthusiasts looking to capture Collins’ luxe look without breaking the bank, there are similar outfits available at affordable prices. One-piece swimsuits can be styled with denim shorts, linen pants, or used as cover-ups over sarongs.

Joan Collins remains a style inspiration, successfully blending comfort and elegance. As she gears up for a busy year ahead, including potential new projects and appearances, her fans eagerly await what’s next in her storied career.