Joanna Carson, Former Model and Johnny Carson’s Wife, Dies at 82

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Joanna Carson, the glamorous model and third wife of late-night legend Johnny Carson, has died at the age of 82. Her death was privately announced in July, and a funeral was held last week.

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation remembered Carson on social media on July 30, stating, “Remembering ETAF’s dear friends and supporters, Joanna Carson and Wallis Annenberg, who embodied our Founder, Elizabeth Taylor’s spirit of love and support.” Carson’s passing follows that of Annenberg, who was also honored by the foundation.

Carson, born Johanna Ulrich, began her journey in New York City. She was married to world-renowned backgammon player Tim Holland from 1960 to 1966, during which time they welcomed their son, Joe. Following their divorce, Carson quickly became one of Manhattan’s top fashion models.

She met Johnny Carson in 1971 at the 21 Club in New York. The two sparked a connection, with Johnny recalling a year of daily phone calls from him at 4:30 p.m. They married in 1972, the same year Johnny divorced his second wife, Joanne Copeland. Their marriage announcement surprised many during Johnny’s 10th anniversary on ‘The Tonight Show’.

Joanna initiated divorce proceedings in 1985, reportedly receiving a $20 million settlement. The two remained influential in the public eye, with Joanna contributing to several charitable causes, including work with SHARE, which aids developmentally disabled children.

Several Broadway productions benefited from her support, and she was known for her association with late designer Michaele Vollbracht. Joanna Carson is survived by her husband, Alexis Maas, whom she married in 1987, as well as her late son.