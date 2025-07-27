Joanna Gaines Shares Family Moments During Mexico Vacation

WACO, Texas — Joanna Gaines, the HGTV star, is enjoying some quality time with her family during a recent trip to Mexico. On Thursday, July 24, the 47-year-old shared several photos on social media that captured moments from the sunny getaway.

In the photos, Joanna’s daughters, Emmie, 15, and Ella, 18, are seen soaking in the ocean views while relaxing by the pool. Other pictures highlight their 7-year-old son Crew as he walks towards his siblings in the pool and strolls along the beach. One image features a family game of Spades, where Crew plays alongside his mother and brother Drake, 20, while father Chip and sister Ella form another team.

“✌️☀️♠️🃏,” Joanna captioned the collection of cheerful images.

Joanna shares her five children — Crew, Emmie, Duke, 17, Ella, and Drake — with her husband, Chip Gaines. Earlier this month, the couple opened up in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE about their experiences as ‘famous parents.’ Chip noted the different upbringing their youngest, Crew, will have compared to his older siblings, reflecting on the early responsibilities the older kids had.

“This kid is going to have a totally different upbringing,” Chip joked, referencing the chores their older children tackled at young ages.

Joanna added, “But I think we have a little more capacity now to think more ‘future.’ What we care about the most is being together and celebrating moments.” She emphasized the couple’s commitment to ensuring they create lasting family memories despite their busy schedules.

The proud mother previously shared intimate photos from Crew’s 7th birthday celebration, including heartwarming moments from his birth and time spent with his siblings. Joanna’s sentiment, “Seven years ago today. Happy birthday to our beautiful little boy 🃏,” highlighted her joy over the last several years.