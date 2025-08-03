Joanna Gaines Unveils Fall Decor for Waco Store

WACO, Texas — Joanna Gaines has transformed her homeware store in Waco for fall 2025, celebrating the season with charming displays and a freshly launched line of autumn decorations. Known for her festive store makeovers, Gaines has once again captured the essence of the season, incorporating local goods and DIY ideas.

The store features an array of items, from farmhouse-style kitchenware to beautiful arrangements of dried flowers, all handpicked from Joanna’s own backyard. ‘These are all dried florals that we got from the farm in March,’ Gaines said in a video showcasing the decorations. ‘It literally looks like art to me.’

Rachel, the Head of Gardens, explained how to recreate the stunning look at home. ‘Designing with dried stems isn’t too difficult, provided you have a gentle hand. It’s harder to make a design look impactful with dried flowers, so get lots to work with and don’t be afraid to add bunches.’

For those who prefer ready-made options, Joanna has introduced beautifully pre-dried bouquets as part of her new collection. Notable items include the Autumnal Mixed Floral Bouquet and Cream Wildflower Mix, both designed to enhance any autumn-themed decor.

‘The team did an amazing job at making it look like an actual art installation,’ Joanna stated. The arrangements consist of natural tones, avoiding any artificial dyes, which adds to their organic beauty.

For fans of interior design looking to update their spaces this fall, Joanna’s collection offers practical yet stylish options to infuse warmth and charm into their homes. ‘Dried flowers are a sophisticated way to bring an autumnal feel into any room,’ Rachel concluded.