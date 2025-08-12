Sports
Joao Fonseca Favored Over Terence Atmane at Western & Southern Open
Cincinnati, Ohio — Joao Fonseca, currently ranked No. 52 in the world, is set to face Terence Atmane, ranked No. 136, in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open on Monday.
Fonseca is the favorite to win the match, with odds at -325, while Atmane is the underdog at +240. This means Fonseca has a 76.5% implied probability of winning, according to the latest betting odds updated at 2:35 PM ET.
The Western & Southern Open is a key tournament, and both players will be looking to advance to the Round of 16. Fonseca’s higher ranking places him in a strong position heading into this match.
As the match approaches, analysts and fans alike are keen to see if Atmane can stage an upset against the favored Fonseca. The odds reflect strong confidence in Fonseca’s ability to perform under pressure.
For those interested in the latest insights and odds, various sports betting platforms have full listings available. However, gambling is inherently risky, and participants are advised to only wager what they can afford to lose.
