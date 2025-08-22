João Fonseca Set for US Open Debut Against Miomir Kecmanovic

Nova Iorque, Estados Unidos — Brazilian tennis player João Fonseca is set for his debut at the US Open, facing Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round on Sunday. This match marks a significant milestone for Fonseca, as it will be his first appearance in the main draw of this prestigious Grand Slam tournament.

At just 19 years old, Fonseca has made a name for himself this season, recently achieving a ranking of 45th in the ATP standings. He has impressed many by advancing to the third round in both Wimbledon and Roland Garros. Last year, he fell short in the qualifying round of the US Open but comes into this year’s event with renewed confidence.

“I’m excited to finally compete in the main draw of the US Open,” Fonseca said. “It’s a dream come true, and to face someone like Miomir, who I’ve never played before, is a new challenge I’m ready for.”

Fonseca’s opponent, Kecmanovic, is currently ranked 42nd in the world. If Fonseca wins, he could potentially face either Luca Nardi or Tomas Machac in the second round.

Meanwhile, fellow Brazilian player Bia Haddad will also begin her campaign against British player Sonay Kartal, who holds the 51st position in the WTA rankings. When they last met in Indian Wells, Haddad lost in straight sets, but she remains optimistic about this rematch.

"Every match is a new opportunity," Haddad stated. "I'm looking forward to improving from our last encounter and making a strong start this time."

The main draw for the singles competition starts on Sunday, but exact match timings for both players have yet to be confirmed.