João Fonseca Starts at Cincinnati Masters Against Bu Yunchaokete

CINCINNATI, USA — Brazilian tennis player João Fonseca is set to make his debut at the 2025 Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati on August 7. The match will be against Chinese player Bu Yunchaokete, currently ranked 76th in the ATP.

Fonseca, who is ranked 49th, comes into the tournament after an early exit at the Masters 1000 in Toronto, where he lost to Australia’s Tristan Schoolkate. The 18-year-old is keen to bounce back as he prepares for the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the season.

The match against Yunchaokete will mark the first official encounter between the two players. Yunchaokete has been a professional since 2022 and has three Challenger titles under his belt. The event will take place at the Lindner Family Tennis Center, and fans can watch it live on ESPN and Disney+.

If Fonseca wins, he will face 19th-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round. Other potential matchups in his path include 17th-ranked Flavio Cobolli in the third round and, if he progresses further, fourth-ranked Taylor Fritz and top-ranked Jannik Sinner.

Johão aims to build on his previous performances this season, which included a victory at the ATP 250 event in Buenos Aires. However, he has faced tough competition in the Grand Slams, having reached the third round at both Wimbledon and Roland Garros earlier this year.

This Cincinnati Masters will run from August 7 to 18, providing players with critical preparation for the US Open. Fans eagerly await to see how Fonseca performs as the only Brazilian in the singles draw of the tournament.