Sports
João Pedro’s Journey: From Fluminense to Chelsea
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – João Pedro, the Brazilian forward, has had a remarkable journey since leaving Fluminense in 2020. At just 16 years old, he made an impression in 2018 while playing for the club’s youth team in Xerém.
During his time with the professional squad, João Pedro played 36 matches and scored 10 goals, four of which were in the Campeonato Brasileiro. His performances attracted international attention, leading to a transfer to Watford in September 2018 for an initial fee of €2.5 million.
The initial contract included performance bonuses that could raise the total fee to €10 million, along with a 10% sell-on clause for any future transfer. However, the departure of Fluminense’s president Pedro Abad led to renewed negotiations when Mário Bittencourt took office. Bittencourt disapproved of the original deal and secured a new fixed fee of €11.5 million, decreasing the sell-on clause to 5%.
Since moving to Watford, João Pedro has played for two other clubs. In 2023, he transferred to Brighton and later switched to Chelsea during the FIFA Club World Cup in July. These lucrative transfers have proven beneficial for Fluminense, allowing the club to gain financially from João Pedro’s career in European football.
The ongoing sales of João Pedro’s rights continue to provide financial support for Fluminense, highlighting the significant value of their youth development programs.
