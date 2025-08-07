Sports
Joao Pedro Thrives in Mexican Football with Atlético de San Luis
San Luis Potosí, Mexico — Joao Pedro, a 32-year-old Brazilian forward, is experiencing a career revival after joining Atlético de San Luis for the Apertura 2025. The striker moved from Hull City in England’s Second Division, seeking to reclaim his best form. He now believes that playing in Mexico has given him the motivation to compete once again.
“Atlético de San Luis has given me the desire to play and win,” Pedro said in an interview. “I am in my tenth or fifth season of my career. So, I don’t have much time to lose. I’m taking advantage of every minute. While there’s still a long way to go, I knew starting well was essential.”
Pedro was called up to the Italian national team in 2022 for World Cup qualifiers. Before his arrival in Liga MX, he scored six goals during his last season in England. He also played two seasons in Brazil’s Serie A with Grêmio but failed to find the net in 25 matches.
In contrast, Pedro has regained his scoring instinct in Mexico. In just four matches with Atlético de San Luis, including three in Liga MX and one in the Leagues Cup, he has scored three goals. This brings him closer to matching his six-goal tally from his last season in England.
Not only has Pedro made a mark with his goals, but he is also leading the team’s offense. He indicated before the Apertura 2025 that one of his goals was to be a key player in coach Guillermo Abascal’s lineup. The team is currently facing crucial challenges, having one loss and one draw.
Pedro highlighted the difference in competition between the Mexican league and teams from Major League Soccer (MLS), citing the number of games as a significant factor. “The biggest difference is their number of matches. The rhythm is different,” he noted. “It may not seem important, but we’ve played only four games. Additionally, traveling affects us a bit, but tactically, it’s a very competitive championship for both leagues.”
