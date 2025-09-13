Joaquim Silva Predicts Complicated Fight for Arman Tsarukyan Against Topuria

San Antonio, Texas — Brazilian journalist Joaquim Silva spoke with MMA Fighting ahead of his bout against Claudio Puelles on Saturday night, expressing his views on Arman Tsarukyan’s chances against UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Silva, who has covered combat sports since 2008 and fights for American Top Team, believes Tsarukyan should be the next contender for the title. Recently, Tsarukyan secured his place after winning four consecutive fights against notable opponents like Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

“He’s the guy to fight Topuria, no doubt. It’s undeniable,” Silva said. “But he has flaws on the feet. I fought him on short notice and I think I would have had a better fight with a good camp.”

Topuria has a record of success, moving through the featherweight division and becoming the champion at both 145 and 155 pounds. He notably knocked out high-profile fighters, including Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

<p“Topuria is a complicated fight for him,” Silva stated. “Topuria has good takedown defense and grappling, which makes it hard for opponents to land significant strikes.”

Currently, the UFC has not confirmed the match against Tsarukyan, with Topuria expressing a lack of interest in fighting him despite Tsarukyan being the No. 1 contender. Silva predicts that Topuria could dominate the division if given time.

“This is his moment. I see him being a dominant champion for some time,” Silva said regarding Topuria. “He has a complete game.”

As Tsarukyan awaits a decision on his title shot, Silva prepares to return to the octagon after undergoing surgery for a hand injury sustained during his fight with Tsarukyan in June 2023. Silva noted that he felt pressure after losing fights, adding that both victories and defeats lead to personal growth.

“I think a loss causes you to reflect, which can be good for growth. Fighting is a career, but life goes on,” Silva said.

As he enters the ring against Puelles, Silva focuses on gaining momentum and success in his career.