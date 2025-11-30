News
Joaquín Guzmán López Shifts Plea to Guilty in Drug Charges
Chicago, Illinois – Joaquín Guzmán López, the son of infamous drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, plans to change his plea from not guilty to guilty on several drug-related charges in federal court on December 1, according to court documents released on Friday.
The 39-year-old Guzmán López is facing serious charges including drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearms offenses linked to his activities with the Sinaloa Cartel. He was initially arrested in July 2024 after entering the U.S. illegally, where he was apprehended alongside cartel co-founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.
Documents show that Guzmán López’s court hearing originally scheduled to review his case has been converted into a change-of-plea hearing, indicating a significant shift in his legal strategy. His attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, has been contacted for further comment but has not yet responded.
In the context of his family’s criminal legacy, Guzmán López is part of a faction known as “Los Chapitos,” which struggled for control of the Sinaloa Cartel following his father’s sentencing to life in prison in 2019. The inner conflicts within the cartel have escalated violence in Mexico, resulting in over 1,200 deaths and nearly 1,400 disappearances, according to official statistics.
Guzmán López had previously declared himself not guilty of the charges in July 2024, but with mounting pressure and ongoing negotiations, he has opted for this change of plea. The court hearing will take place at 1:30 p.m. local time in Chicago before Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman.
The U.S. government has linked the Sinaloa Cartel to the influx of fentanyl into the United States, contributing to a serious overdose epidemic. This ongoing crisis has strained relations between the U.S. and Mexico, as both nations confront the harsh realities of drug trafficking.
As the situation unfolds, authorities continue to investigate the implications of Guzmán López’s plea deal and its potential effects on the ongoing battle against drug-related violence.
