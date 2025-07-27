Sports
Joaquin Niemann Wins LIV Golf UK, Secures $4 Million Prize
STAFFORDSHIRE, England — Joaquin Niemann clinched his fifth victory of the LIV Golf season this week at JCB Golf and Country Club, taking home a $4 million prize after finishing 17 under par. The tournament featured a total purse of $25 million, with $5 million allocated for team competitions.
Niemann co-led the tournament after Friday’s rounds and maintained a formidable six-shot lead after Saturday. On Sunday, he successfully fended off a strong challenge from fellow golfer Bubba Watson, who finished 14 under for a $2.25 million payout.
The team title went to Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII, which triumphed over Niemann’s Torque GC, marking its fourth win of the season. Legion XIII secured $3 million from the team event, with Torque GC taking home $1.5 million.
“I felt good out there. It’s always nice to win, especially in a tournament with such a large purse,” Niemann said after his victory. “Every win feels special, and I’m proud of how I performed, especially against great players.”
Caleb Surratt and Talor Gooch also had strong finishes, finishing third and fourth respectively, with payouts of $1.5 million and $1 million. Notably, even players who finished near the bottom of the leaderboard earned significant prizes, including $50,000 for those placing last.
The event was part of a busy LIV Golf season, with players competing fiercely for not only individual titles but also for the overall team standings. With only two regular events left in the season, the stakes are high as competitors vie for top positions in both formats, particularly as $18 million awaits the winner of the Individual Championship.
The LIV Golf UK event is notable, as it marks the second consecutive year it has been hosted at JCB Golf and Country Club, a course known for its challenging layout and scenic views. Players from across the globe continue to compete for glory in this increasingly popular golf series.
Recent Posts
- Ian Baker-Finch Retires from CBS Sports After 30-Year Career
- Tigers’ Pitcher Jack Flaherty Activates Contract Boost Amid Team Struggles
- Struggling Starters Bryce Elder and Jack Leiter Face Off in Texas
- Prince William and Princess Charlotte Cheer for Lionesses in Euro Final
- National Bank Open Returns with Sportsnet’s Exclusive Coverage in July
- Celtic to Face Falkirk in Premier Sports Cup Last 16 Draw
- Nigeria Stages Dramatic Comeback to Secure 10th WAFCON Title
- Cold Front Triggers Tropical Downpours Across Gulf Coast
- Yankees Face Phillies in Crucial Series Showdown at Yankee Stadium
- Fluminense Prepares for Key Match Against São Paulo at Morumbi
- Golden State Valkyries Rally Past Dallas Wings for 86-76 Victory
- Phillies Adjust Outfield Roster Amid Castellanos Injury
- 2025 3M Open: Olesen and Bhatia Lead Final Round Showdown
- Orioles Look to Sweep Rockies After 18-0 Win
- Jake Knapp Aims for Second PGA Tour Win at 3M Open
- Sparks Hit Season-High 101 Points in Victory Over Sun
- Kurt Kitayama Shoots 60 at TPC Twin Cities, Eyes 59
- Chargers’ Rashawn Slater Signs Record $114 Million Contract Extension
- Chicago Sky Host Indiana Fever Amid Injury Concerns
- Alex Eala Faces Tough Draw at National Bank Open Ahead of US Open