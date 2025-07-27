Joaquin Niemann Wins LIV Golf UK, Secures $4 Million Prize

STAFFORDSHIRE, England — Joaquin Niemann clinched his fifth victory of the LIV Golf season this week at JCB Golf and Country Club, taking home a $4 million prize after finishing 17 under par. The tournament featured a total purse of $25 million, with $5 million allocated for team competitions.

Niemann co-led the tournament after Friday’s rounds and maintained a formidable six-shot lead after Saturday. On Sunday, he successfully fended off a strong challenge from fellow golfer Bubba Watson, who finished 14 under for a $2.25 million payout.

The team title went to Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII, which triumphed over Niemann’s Torque GC, marking its fourth win of the season. Legion XIII secured $3 million from the team event, with Torque GC taking home $1.5 million.

“I felt good out there. It’s always nice to win, especially in a tournament with such a large purse,” Niemann said after his victory. “Every win feels special, and I’m proud of how I performed, especially against great players.”

Caleb Surratt and Talor Gooch also had strong finishes, finishing third and fourth respectively, with payouts of $1.5 million and $1 million. Notably, even players who finished near the bottom of the leaderboard earned significant prizes, including $50,000 for those placing last.

The event was part of a busy LIV Golf season, with players competing fiercely for not only individual titles but also for the overall team standings. With only two regular events left in the season, the stakes are high as competitors vie for top positions in both formats, particularly as $18 million awaits the winner of the Individual Championship.

The LIV Golf UK event is notable, as it marks the second consecutive year it has been hosted at JCB Golf and Country Club, a course known for its challenging layout and scenic views. Players from across the globe continue to compete for glory in this increasingly popular golf series.