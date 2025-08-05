Joaquin Oliver’s Memory Revived Through AI on His 25th Birthday

PARKLAND, Fla. — More than seven years have passed since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and Monday marked what would have been the 25th birthday of Joaquin Oliver, one of the 17 victims. On this emotional day, his family is utilizing artificial intelligence to honor his memory.

“The person that went through the worst is Joaquin, not me,” said Manuel Oliver, Joaquin’s father. “I’m here. I have to be a father still.” Despite the heartbreak of losing his son, Oliver aims to remember him as more than just a victim. “I like to remember my son not as the victim from Parkland, but as the 17-year-old kid that is becoming an icon,” he shared.

In Washington, D.C., Monday evening, victims’ families and survivors gathered at a memorial wall honoring Joaquin and called for an end to gun violence. Guests were welcomed through an AI-generated video featuring Joaquin. “It’s an amazing tool to raise Joaquin’s voice,” Manuel said. “What we have been doing is an extension of what Joaquin was already fighting for.”

This event followed the release of an interview conducted by journalist Jim Acosta, with the Olivers’ permission, featuring an AI model of Joaquin discussing gun violence prevention. Manuel Oliver emphasized that the AI version reflects Joaquin’s true beliefs, born from his actual writings. “These are not things we write and upload, these are things Joaquin wrote and we upload,” he stated, adding that this allows them to hear their son’s voice again.

The interview displayed Joaquin’s AI avatar, created using machine learning technologies. In a somber tone, the AI addressed Acosta about his tragic fate, stating, “I was taken from this world too soon due to gun violence while at school.”

The digital recreation of Joaquin has sparked various reactions. Some critics view it as a possible violation of ethical standards, while others see it as a meaningful way to advocate for a safer future. One user criticized Acosta’s choice, suggesting there were living survivors who could share their stories instead.

Despite the criticism, Manuel Oliver reaffirmed the intent behind the AI: to remember Joaquin and amplify his voice in advocacy. “I really felt like I was speaking with Joaquin. It’s just a beautiful thing,” Acosta remarked after the interview.

The Olivers had previously employed AI technology in their efforts, including a campaign where AI-generated voices of victims called lawmakers to demand gun reform. This innovative yet controversial approach to activism raises ongoing discussions about ethics in the use of AI, especially in sensitive contexts like memorialization and advocacy.

As AI technology continues to evolve, the Olivers’ efforts exemplify a new frontier in activism, blending grief with a high-tech approach to combat gun violence.