Joaquin Phoenix Apologizes for Cringe-Worthy 2009 Talk Show Appearance

NEW YORK, NY — Joaquin Phoenix returned to late-night television Tuesday, reflecting on a past talk show appearance that sparked widespread concern for his mental health. During an interview with Stephen Colbert, Phoenix expressed regret over his infamous 2009 interview with David Letterman, which many believed was a breakdown.

In the 2009 segment, Phoenix appeared on “The Late Show” wearing sunglasses, an unruly beard, and long hair, portraying a character from his mockumentary “I’m Still Here.” The performance was so awkward that it left a lasting impression on both audiences and Letterman himself. On Colbert’s show, Phoenix revealed that he had warned the show staff before the interview about his intentions, but he still found the experience deeply uncomfortable.

“I originally did the pre-interview in character and realized it was just a little silly,” he said during the broadcast. “I called them back and said, ‘Listen, this is what I’m doing. I want Dave to, like, lacerate me. I just want it to be really dangerous.’” However, he later deemed the interview “horrible,” adding, “It was strange because in some ways, it was a success, and it was also just one of the worst nights of my life.”

Colbert joined in, saying he didn’t know if Letterman was watching, to which Phoenix replied, “He might be, and I just need to say, I’m sorry.” The star continued, “It was so uncomfortable. I regret it. I’ll never do it again. I’m so sorry.”

The incident had immediate repercussions, leading Phoenix to publicly apologize to Letterman during a return visit in 2010. Phoenix had said, “You’ve interviewed many people, and I assumed you would kind of know the difference between a character and a real person. But I apologize. I hope I didn’t offend you.”

Reflecting on the public backlash and media speculation at the time, Phoenix reiterated his desire to invoke a strong public reaction but acknowledged the fallout. “It was beneficial for no one to know, except when needed,” he concluded. Today, Phoenix continues to draw attention for his latest film, “Eddington,” while remembering the lesson learned from his past experiences.