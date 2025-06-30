Job Hopping Risks: ACT CEO Warns Gen Z of Long-Term Consequences

TULSA, Okla. — Janet Godwin, the CEO of ACT, warns Gen Z job seekers that frequently changing jobs every two to three years might not lead to the career success they anticipate. Godwin, who has dedicated her entire 35-year career to ACT, believes this trend could backfire in the long run.

Many young professionals view job hopping as a fast track to higher salaries and quicker promotions. However, Godwin recalls advice she received early in her career: “If you’re so busy thinking about what you’re going to do next, I guarantee you’re not putting enough energy and time into what you’re doing today.”

Historically, workers committed to one job for a long period, gradually climbing the ranks. But as living costs rose and wages stagnated, many in Gen Z are no longer waiting for their bosses to promote them. In fact, 56% of Gen Z finds changing jobs every few years acceptable, according to recent reports.

Godwin stresses the importance of maturing in a current role before seeking new opportunities. “You need to learn and mature in your current job before you have your eyes set on something else,” she said.

Other executives echo her sentiment. Sarah Walker, Cisco’s UK CEO, advises young professionals to be patient in their career journeys. “You just need to be patient in the journey,” she said.

Godwin’s path is unique in today’s job market. She began working at ACT in 1990, starting as a test question writer, and rose through the company ranks to become CEO in 2020. During her tenure, she took on various roles, which prepared her to lead the organization amid significant challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

As ACT faced testing center closures during the pandemic, Godwin recognized the importance of asking questions and being open to learning. “If you think you know it all and have all the answers, you don’t,” she noted. “One of the strongest leadership skills is the ability to ask for help.”

Godwin’s message to young workers is clear: focus on what you can learn in your current role and remain curious. “Don’t be afraid to learn new things, and don’t be too rigid on what your path is,” she said. “Because if you think you know where you’re going to be 10 years from now, you probably don’t.”