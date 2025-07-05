Jobe Bellingham’s Suspension Prevents Historic Match Against Brother Jude

METLIFE STADIUM, USA – Jobe Bellingham‘s yellow card against Monterrey has left him furious.

The 19-year-old midfielder received the card during the Club World Cup and learned at half-time that he will miss the next crucial match against Real Madrid. This match was poised to be special as it marked the first time Jobe and his brother, Jude Bellingham, would face each other on the pitch.

“I was genuinely excited to play against my brother,” Jobe said. “But now I have to wait.” The upcoming match was viewed as a significant moment for both brothers, as it could symbolize their journey together, having played in different leagues, including the Bundesliga.

Prior to this incident, Borussia Dortmund‘s management was optimistic about signing Jobe following Jude, who has become a star player. Dortmund’s chief executive, Hans-Joachim Watzke, personally visited Jobe during the playoffs in London, sporting a disguise to avoid detection. “We talked about the right path for him,” Watzke stated.

However, the transfer has not been a guaranteed success, with interest coming from multiple clubs, including two from Milan and Real Sociedad. “It was a crucial decision for Jobe, and we want him to find his own identity,” Dortmund’s sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, explained.

With Jude enjoying success in Madrid, Jobe is eager to make his mark in the Bundesliga. Watzke emphasized the importance of making decisions that reflect Jobe’s journey and aspirations rather than merely following his brother’s path.

During the Club World Cup, the teams are known for their intensity. Dortmund was hoping for a memorable match against Real Madrid, but now, without Jobe, they face a challenge. “We certainly feel disappointed,” Niko Kovač, Dortmund’s manager, said. “He’s a young talent, and this experience will help him grow.”

Despite his absence in this match, Jobe remains hopeful. “This isn’t the end of the road for us,” he mentioned, looking ahead to future challenges, including potential encounters with his brother in the Champions League.