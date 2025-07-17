Business
Joby Aviation Stock Soars After Facility Expansion News
MARINA, California – Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) experienced a 10.45 percent increase in its stock price on Tuesday, closing at $13.95. This surge follows the announcement of plans to expand its production facility in Marina.
Joby Aviation revealed that it is expanding its Marina site to 435,500 square feet, which will enable the production of 24 aircraft annually. This new capacity means the company can produce approximately one aircraft every two weeks. The upgraded facility will also provide essential capabilities, including initial FAA production certification, ground and flight testing, pilot training simulators, and aircraft maintenance.
Currently, Joby operates four manufacturing locations, including two in Santa Cruz, California, and one in Dayton, Ohio, which is also set to expand. The Dayton facility is expected to accommodate annual production of 500 aircraft.
In addition to the expansion news, Joby is anticipated to release its second-quarter earnings results in the first week of August 2025. Despite some analysts expressing skepticism about JOBY’s investment potential, many investors are excited about the company’s trajectory in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) segment.
Joby’s German unit, H2FLY, also achieved a significant milestone recently with a successful 523-mile flight using hydrogen-electric technology. This advancement contributes to Joby’s reputation in zero-emission aviation, indicating a broader market strategy beyond short-haul air taxis.
The company has demonstrated its readiness for closer to commercial launches in markets like the Middle East, targeting the commencement of operations by 2026. Analysts have responded positively to Joby’s growth, with several upgrading price targets.
As Joby’s stock continues to climb, market sentiment remains bullish, highlighting the company’s strong fundamentals and significant growth potential.
