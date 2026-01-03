Jock Landale Returns, Limited in Grizzlies Overtime Loss

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Jock Landale returned to the court on December 30, 2025, after missing two games due to a calf injury. In a close overtime matchup, the Memphis Grizzlies lost 139-136 to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Landale played 18 minutes, finishing the game with six points on 3-of-7 shooting, three rebounds, two assists, and one block. His presence was felt, but it was not his strongest performance.

Christian Koloko started in Landale’s absence, but as Landale regains full health, it is expected that Koloko may lose his starting position. Landale needs to push for around 25 minutes per game to regain value in standard fantasy formats.

Prior to the game, Landale was listed as questionable, raising concerns about his availability. His condition seemed to stabilize enough for him to contribute, although some fantasy managers may feel uncertain about his role moving forward.

The Grizzlies’ rotation adapted without Landale for his previous missed games, yet his return could add depth to the team’s frontcourt as they navigate a competitive season.