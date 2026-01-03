Sports
Jock Landale Returns, Limited in Grizzlies Overtime Loss
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Jock Landale returned to the court on December 30, 2025, after missing two games due to a calf injury. In a close overtime matchup, the Memphis Grizzlies lost 139-136 to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Landale played 18 minutes, finishing the game with six points on 3-of-7 shooting, three rebounds, two assists, and one block. His presence was felt, but it was not his strongest performance.
Christian Koloko started in Landale’s absence, but as Landale regains full health, it is expected that Koloko may lose his starting position. Landale needs to push for around 25 minutes per game to regain value in standard fantasy formats.
Prior to the game, Landale was listed as questionable, raising concerns about his availability. His condition seemed to stabilize enough for him to contribute, although some fantasy managers may feel uncertain about his role moving forward.
The Grizzlies’ rotation adapted without Landale for his previous missed games, yet his return could add depth to the team’s frontcourt as they navigate a competitive season.
Recent Posts
- Calgary Flames Host Nashville Predators in Key Matchup
- Billy Bob Thornton Shocks Fans with Full-Frontal Scene in ‘Landman’
- Knicks Aim for Home Victory Against 76ers in Key Atlantic Division Clash
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. Shines for Miami Heat Amid Injury Concerns
- Darren Raddysh Leads Lightning to Overtime Victory Over Ducks
- Last Chance for England as Ashes Series Ends in Sydney
- Wolf Moon to Shine Bright in January 2026’s Night Sky
- Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby Visits Texas Tech, LSU Amid Transfer Window
- Gators Pull Away in Fourth Quarter to Defeat Furman 82-66
- NFL Playoff Picture: Two Spots Remain as Wild Card Weekend Approaches
- Drew Mestemaker Transfers to Oklahoma State After Stellar Season at North Texas
- Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3
- Northwestern Wildcats Host Minnesota Golden Gophers in Big Ten Showdown
- Norman Powell’s Return in Doubt for Heat’s Game Against Timberwolves
- Retired NYPD Chief Named New Deputy Police Chief in Newburgh
- Cam Newton Questions Drake Maye’s Game-Changer Status
- Benson’s Goal Leads Sabres to Ninth Straight Victory Over Blues
- Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Miami Victory
- Miami Men’s Basketball Hosts Akron in Key MAC Clash
- Storms to Hit Bay Area as New Year Begins