Joe Burrow’s Injury Raises Concerns of NFL Career Longevity

Cincinnati, Ohio – Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky expressed deep concern for Joe Burrow after the Cincinnati Bengals star suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury. Burrow’s injury will sideline him for at least three months, prompting comparisons to Andrew Luck‘s premature retirement at age 29.

“Honestly, it should impact all of the NFL, because it feels like Joe Burrow is trending towards becoming this generation’s Andrew Luck, in a way,” Orlovsky said on Monday’s NFL Live. Luck’s career was marred by injuries that forced him to walk away from the game, and many fear Burrow’s trajectory may follow a similar path.

Statistics show concerning similarities. In their first five seasons, Luck threw for 19,078 yards and 132 touchdowns in 70 games, while Burrow has managed 19,001 yards and 140 touchdowns in 69 games. However, Burrow has already endured 201 sacks, compared to Luck’s 174 throughout his six seasons.

The pressure on Burrow has been significant, with both quarterbacks facing pressure on around 28% of their dropbacks. The Bengals’ offensive line has consistently ranked among the league’s lowest, which exacerbates the risks Burrow faces. This year, they sit at 28th in the league for pass block win rate.

Luck’s career was riddled with injuries, including a lacerated kidney and multiple shoulder issues. Burrow, too, has battled through injuries, from a severe knee injury in his rookie season to more recent ailments, including a wrist injury that cut short his previous season.

As Burrow approaches his 29th birthday in December, the Bengals must address their offensive line situation to protect their franchise player. While backup quarterback Jake Browning may hold the fort temporarily, the growing concern remains: Will the Bengals prioritize Burrow’s health in the upcoming seasons?

Luck now leads Stanford’s football program and has distanced himself from the violence of professional football. Meanwhile, Burrow faces a crucial period ahead, hoping to avoid a fate similar to Luck’s.