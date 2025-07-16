Joe Burrow Poised for Fantasy Stardom in 2025 Season

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Fantasy football experts foresee a standout season for Joe Burrow in 2025. Analysts Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher, and Lawrence Jackson Jr. highlighted Burrow’s potential during a recent discussion, emphasizing that the two-time Pro Bowler is primed for a “massive year”.

The experts believe Burrow’s skills make him a top choice in fantasy drafts this coming season. With a strong performance in 2024, where he showcased his passing ability and football IQ, Burrow remains a key player for the Cincinnati Bengals. His consistency and leadership are expected to elevate his stats further this season.

The analysts provided their positional rankings for 2025, with Burrow ranked as the fifth-best quarterback in PPR leagues. The rankings, which are subject to change as training camps and the preseason unfold, suggest Burrow is well-positioned to outperform key rivals.

Matthew Berry remarked, “It’s still early, but I can’t see Burrow not being a central figure in fantasy lineups this year. His rapport with receivers like Ja’Marr Chase can drive his performance higher.”

As fantasy managers prepare for drafts, they are encouraged to consider updated rankings and to remain flexible with strategy according to player developments. Berry concluded by inviting feedback from fans about the rankings and opinions on their favorite players for the upcoming season.