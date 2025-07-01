Joe Epperson, Renowned TV Camera Operator, Dies at 80

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Joe Epperson, a veteran camera operator known for his work on popular television sitcoms, passed away at the age of 80 on June 28. Epperson died from cardiac arrest at Southwest General Health Center following complications from an appendix burst he experienced in April, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Born in Camden, New Jersey, and raised in Berea, Ohio, Epperson had a career spanning nearly 40 years. He was behind the camera for iconic shows such as “The Brady Bunch,” “Good Times,” and “Full House.” Epperson worked on “The Brady Bunch” for 86 episodes during the 1970s and followed up with 111 episodes of its spinoff, “The Brady Bunch Hour,” from the late 70s into the early 80s.

Adding to his impressive resume, Epperson covered the entire eight-season run of ABC’s hit series “Full House” from 1987 to 1995. He also joined “The Tonight Show” in 1992 alongside new host Jay Leno, remaining with the show until 2007. During his career, he received three Emmy nominations for outstanding technical direction and electronic camerawork.

In addition to sitcoms, Epperson filmed TV specials featuring legendary musicians like Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, and The Rolling Stones. His work also included the beloved HBO special “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” which significantly influenced children’s television.

Epperson was honored with a lifetime achievement award by the Society of Camera Operators in 1995. He was a founding member of the organization, playing an active role in its growth and success over the years.

Survived by his wife Patty, daughters Amanda and Rebecca, and four grandchildren, Epperson’s legacy will live on through the countless shows and specials he worked on throughout his celebrated career.